01-04-2017 10:00

01-04-2017 16:00

America/Toronto

SEEDY SATURDAY – 19th Annual Seed Exchange & Eco Fair

EXHIBITORS * WORKSHOPS * LIVE MUSIC * CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES.Hourly workshops starting at 11:00am. Urban Beekeeping. The Warman Garden Collective. Saskatoon’s Seed Library. Roof Top & Container Gardening.ADMISSION: $2.00 CASH ONLY. Full details →

Station 20 West - 120 20th Street West, Saskatoon, Sask.

Proudly brought to you by CHEP Good Food Inc.

admin@chep.org

