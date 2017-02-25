25-02-2017 10:00

01-04-2017 21:00

America/Toronto

Sask Craft Council Presents: ALL BEINGS CONFLUENCE – A Celebration of Who We Are Together

An interactive community textile project in which the entire space is filled with sheer fabric panels, hung closely together. Each panel is an image of a living Being, representing more than 250 species. The pieces are arranged in such a way that no single Being is seen without seeing others through or adjacent to it – a strong metaphor of interdependence and self-organization of ecosystems. Full details →