Feb 25 - Apr 1 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Sask Craft Council Presents: ALL BEINGS CONFLUENCE – A Celebration of Who We Are Together

Saskatchewan Craft Council - 813 Broadway Avenue, Saskatoon, Sask. View Map
An interactive community textile project in which the entire space is filled with sheer fabric panels, hung closely together. Each panel is an image of a living Being, representing more than 250 species. The pieces are arranged in such a way that no single Being is seen without seeing others through or adjacent to it – a strong metaphor of interdependence and self-organization of ecosystems. Full details 

http://www.saskcraftcouncil.org
306-653-3616 (Saskatchewan Craft Council)

RECEPTION: Friday, March 3rd, 7-9pm.  EXHIBITION: February 25th to April 1st.

GALLERY HOURS: Monday – Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Open until 8pm on Thursday, Closed Sundays.
