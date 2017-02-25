Sask Craft Council Presents: ALL BEINGS CONFLUENCE – A Celebration of Who We Are Together

An interactive community textile project in which the entire space is filled with sheer fabric panels, hung closely together. Each panel is an image of a living Being, representing more than 250 species. The pieces are arranged in such a way that no single Being is seen without seeing others through or adjacent to it – a strong metaphor of interdependence and self-organization of ecosystems. Full detailsSaskatchewan Craft Council - 813 Broadway Avenue, Saskatoon, Sask. Saskatchewan Craft Council DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
RECEPTION: Friday, March 3rd, 7-9pm. EXHIBITION: February 25th to April 1st.
GALLERY HOURS: Monday – Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Open until 8pm on Thursday, Closed Sundays.