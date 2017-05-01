Courtney Edgar is a freelance journalist and writer, currently doing an internship at Global News in Montreal.
She studied journalism at Algonquin College from 2015 to 2017, and some English Literature at Concordia University.
Her interests include social issues, arts and culture reporting, as well as solutions journalism.
She has written for Nunatsiaq News, the Ottawa Business Journal and Shameless Magazine.
Women have consistently accounted for only 15% of entries to the World Press Photo awards in the last five years. 📷🎞📽huffingtonpost.com/entry/women-ph…
In honour of National Children’s Day, 1,000 daycare kids are marching in the streets of Montreal. Continue reading →