Fire crews battle pair of blazes on Sherbrook, Pritchard

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday morning dealing with two large fires.

The first was reported at 7:18 a.m. in a two-storey home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters declared the fire under control at 7:49 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Then, at 9:06 a.m., fire crews had to return to the scene on Pritchard Avenue to extinguish a fire that had re-ignited. The fire was declared under control at 9:42 a.m.

The second fire was reported around 9:58 a.m in a vacant three-storey apartment building in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street.

When WFPS crews arrived on the scene, they encountered smoke coming from the building. Crews declared the fire under control at 10:45 a.m. The building was searched to confirm there was nobody inside. No injuries were reported. Crews took precautions to stay cool during the high heat conditions.

No damage estimates are available for either fire. The causes of both are being investigated.