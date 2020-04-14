Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driver tried to flee from police on local walking trail: Frontenac OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 31, 1969 8:00 pm
Updated April 14, 2020 11:53 am
OPP allege the driver was impaired at the time of the arrest.
OPP allege the driver was impaired at the time of the arrest. Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police arrested and charged an allegedly impaired driver over the weekend after they say he tried to flee from officers by driving on a local walking trail.

On Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., Frontenac OPP say they received a call about an “aggressive” driver on Road 38 near Westport Road in Godfrey, Ont.

READ MORE: West-end power outage caused by impaired driver, say Kingston police

When provincial police caught up to the vehicle, officers say the driver did not stop but sped away and turned onto the K&P Trail.

Police were able to block the trail, and the driver was reportedly stopped and arrested.

According to police, officers determined the 27-year-old driver, Matthew Cumpson, of South Frontenac, was impaired.

He was charged with impaired driving, having over 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood while driving, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumpson’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his car was towed and impounded for a week.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingFleeing PoliceFrontenac OPPK&p TrailOPP drunk drivingGodfreyflight from police drunk drivingK&P trail drunk driverOPP impaired driverSouth Frontenac impaired driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.