Impaired driver tried to flee from police on local walking trail: Frontenac OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police arrested and charged an allegedly impaired driver over the weekend after they say he tried to flee from officers by driving on a local walking trail.

On Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., Frontenac OPP say they received a call about an “aggressive” driver on Road 38 near Westport Road in Godfrey, Ont.

When provincial police caught up to the vehicle, officers say the driver did not stop but sped away and turned onto the K&P Trail.

Police were able to block the trail, and the driver was reportedly stopped and arrested.

According to police, officers determined the 27-year-old driver, Matthew Cumpson, of South Frontenac, was impaired.

He was charged with impaired driving, having over 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood while driving, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumpson’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his car was towed and impounded for a week.