2 in hospital after distillery explodes in Newfoundland and Labrador

Two workers were injured after a Newfoundland distillery exploded Nov. 2, in Clarke's Beach.

Two workers were injured after a Newfoundland distillery exploded Friday morning in Clarke’s Beach.

In a Facebook post, The Newfoundland Distillery Company says an employee suffered burns and smoke inhalation and is in stable condition at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

It says another was held for observation overnight at the Carbonear General Hospital.

The company, which produces rum, gin, and other spirits, says there will be a full investigation into the cause of the incident, adding that the facility will remain closed until further notice.

The distillery is also thanking first responders “who all helped to ensure there were no further injuries and limit the level of damage.”

The Bay Roberts RCMP says numerous roads were closed down in the area on Friday.
