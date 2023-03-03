SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Global News Morning Montreal

“Holi” Foodie Friday

Posted March 3, 2023
Holi is one of the most popular events of the Hindu calendar. It also marks the beginning of Spring! Chef Anjali Pathak joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer to promote her cookbook ‘Secrets from My Indian Family Kitchen’ and share her stories about learning to cook with her grandmother.
