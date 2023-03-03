SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Global News Morning Halifax

More success for prostate cancer support program developed by Dalhousie researchers

Posted March 3, 2023
According to a new study by researchers at Dalhousie University, PC-PEP. a unique home-based program for men undergoing treatment for prostate cancer can reduce stress and anxiety that often develop in the wake of a diagnosis. We find out more from program developers Dr. Gabriela Ilie and Dr. Rob Rutledge.
