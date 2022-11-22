SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax

Local Author Publishes Second Children’s Book

Posted November 22, 2022
Inspired by his own children, local author, Jerry Rideout, has recently published his second children’s book, “I Wish I Lived In A Treehouse”.
Advertisement
Video Home