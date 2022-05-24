Menu

Global News Morning Halifax

Foodie Tuesday: Gourmet for A Good Cause

Posted May 24, 2022
This Friday May 27th, Chef Dominic Padula, founder of ‘Dining on the Ocean Floor’, will be serving up a delicious Italian meal in Antigonish, NS, with all proceeds going to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.
