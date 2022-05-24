Menu

Global News Morning Halifax

Family SOS Golf Adventure Raffle

Posted May 24, 2022
We check in with Mackenzie Parker from Family SOS Halifax to find out more about their third annual Golf Adventure Raffle on now until the end of May. Family SOS is a local, non-profit, child-centered organization directed toward building strong and healthy families.
