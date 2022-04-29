Menu

Canada

Batshaw’s Beaconsfield facility ready to welcome residents

Posted April 29, 2022
Batshaw Youth and Family Centres has reached a major milestone, completing construction of the Beaconsfield campus. The West Island facility is now ready to welcome residents under youth protection’s care, starting Sunday. Tim Sargeant reports.
