Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 12 2022 9:32pm
02:02

Still no timeline for repairs to Vancouver seawall

The City of Vancouver Parks Department says it’s still assessing the damage to parts of the seawall, and there’s still no timeline as to when it might be repaired. Grace Ke has the latest.

