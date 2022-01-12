The Morning Show January 12 2022 10:42am 05:43 All aboard: Catching up with ‘Below Deck’ star Captain Lee There’s drama on the high seas! Captain Lee chats about season nine of the hit show ‘Below Deck’ and previews the drama-filled 9th season. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8505562/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8505562/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?