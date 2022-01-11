Global News Hour at 6 BC January 11 2022 9:28pm 02:25 Contingency plans should B.C. hospitalizations spike Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the strain we’re starting to see on hospitals and health care workers province-wide and what health officials are considering when it comes to contingency plans. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8504909/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8504909/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?