Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 11 2022 8:17pm
01:50

West coast whales make a comeback

Finally some welcome environmental news from our oceans. It seems that two types of whale species along the west coast are making a comeback. Catherine Urquart now on what may be behind the population boom.

