Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 10 2022 8:25pm 01:39 Alberta vaccination rate for kids aged 5-11 remains low As kids head back to the classroom, many students are still missing the protection COVID-19 vaccines provide. What’s keeping those numbers low? Morgan Black explains. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8502271/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8502271/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?