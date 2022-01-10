Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 10 2022 8:25pm
01:39

Alberta vaccination rate for kids aged 5-11 remains low

As kids head back to the classroom, many students are still missing the protection COVID-19 vaccines provide. What’s keeping those numbers low? Morgan Black explains.

