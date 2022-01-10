Global News at Noon Toronto January 10 2022 3:20pm 02:26 4 new emergency childcare centres open for essential workers in Toronto In total the City of Toronto has 40 approved emergency childcare centres for essential workers with school aged children. Marianne Dimain reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8501360/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8501360/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?