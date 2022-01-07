Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Ambleside Sea Wall Damage
January 7 2022 4:24pm
02:27

King tide and strong winds damaging sections of seawall around Metro Vancouver

A king tide combined with high winds is causing havoc along coastal areas of Metro Vancouver. At Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver and English Bay in Vancouver, sections of the seawall are closed as water overtops the walk and makes conditions near the water dangerous. But the high water was not enough to dislodge the stranded barge from the beach in the West End. However, other barges in the bay are needing help from the coast guard.

