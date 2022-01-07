Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
January 7 2022 7:14am
07:47

Dry January: Serena Ryder talks collab with local non-alcoholic brand Libra

We catch up with Canadian musician Serena Ryder to learn more about her teaming up with PEI-based non-alcoholic craft beer brand Libra as their new Balance Ambassador.

