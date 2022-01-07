Global News Morning Halifax January 7 2022 7:14am 07:47 Dry January: Serena Ryder talks collab with local non-alcoholic brand Libra We catch up with Canadian musician Serena Ryder to learn more about her teaming up with PEI-based non-alcoholic craft beer brand Libra as their new Balance Ambassador. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8495138/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8495138/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?