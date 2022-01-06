Global Montreal At 5:30 January 6 2022 3:05pm 06:49 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s year in review Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante speaks to Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis about the ups and downs of 2021 as she looks ahead to the next four years of her new mandate. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8493552/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8493552/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?