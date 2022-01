On today’s episode of The Morning Show: Advice for parents to navigate the delay of in-person learning and ways to reset your financial health in 2022. Plus, the stars Malcolm McDowell and Mark Critch drop by to talk about their new east coast comedy ‘Son of a Critch’ and we highlight the debut film by Indigenous director Trevor Mack. Also, easy grocery swaps you can make to move to a plant-based diet and the latest gadgets coming out of the Consumer Electronics Show.