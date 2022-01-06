Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
January 6 2022 8:06am
03:37

Pregnancy & COVID-19

A new study sheds more light on the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy and vaccine efficiency. Lead researcher Dr. Deborah Money joins Global’s Andrea Howick with preliminary results.

Advertisement

Video Home