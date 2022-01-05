COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates contact notification and isolation process for schools

Saskatchewan Minister of Education Dustin Duncan announced on Wednesday an update on the schools contact notification and isolation protocol in light of Omicron spread. Fully vaccinated students and staff who are close contacts of people who test positive will now be able to attend classes and activities as long as they’re asymptomatic. Close contacts who are unvaccinated will be able to attend classes as long as they’re asymptomatic, but won’t be able to attend activities for 10 days.