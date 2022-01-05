Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 5 2022 11:36am
04:51

B.C. schools prepare for possibility of functional closures

Surrey School Superintendent Jordan Tinney discusses how schools in his district are preparing for the possibility of severe staffing shortages, caused by the Omicron variant.

