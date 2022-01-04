Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 4 2022 3:19pm
02:43

Traffic Tips: What to do at the scene of a crash

No one wants to be involved in a collision, but knowing what to do can go a long way to easing some of your anxiety if it does happen. Katelin Owsianski shares some tips to help you be prepared.

