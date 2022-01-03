Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 3 2022 8:10pm
01:41

Edmonton Animal Care & Control stops taking in stray animals

Animal rescues are worried about meeting the demand after Edmonton Animal Care & Control said it is temporarily pausing the taking in of animals. Sarah Komadina has the details.

