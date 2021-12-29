Menu

BC Together
December 29 2021 1:48pm
02:44

Home Away program at Burn Fund Centre provides comfort to families this Christmas

Community reporter Michael Newman shares the story of a Yukon family spending this Christmas at Home Away accommodation at the Burn Fund Centre in Vancouver.

