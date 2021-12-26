Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
December 26 2021 6:35pm
02:08

Quebec hospital turns into last-minute wedding venue

A Hospital in Quebec became a last-minute wedding venue for a young couple on Christmas Day. Global News’ Phil Carpenter has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home