Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 24 2021 8:56pm
01:57

Burnaby Swiss Chalet to remain open, for now

B.C.’s last remaining Swiss Chalet was set to close after Christmas but due to public outcry, the casual chicken chain reversed course. Kamil Karamali reports.

