On today’s episode of The Morning Show: A doctor’s advice on how to navigate holiday gatherings. Plus, ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe talks about celebrating the first Christmas as a father. We have a holiday edition of ‘TikTok or Not’ as well as some practical and cozy last-minute gift ideas. Jully Black gives advice on navigating grief during the holidays. And the hosts are put to the test in a holiday themed wellness quiz.