The Morning Show December 24 2021 9:19am 05:16 Noah Cappe on his first Christmas as a father ‘Wall of Chefs’ host, Noah Cappe, talks about celebrating his first Christmas with daughter Wolfie and what fans can expect on the next season of the Food Network Canada show. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8472774/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8472774/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?