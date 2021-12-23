Global News Morning Edmonton December 23 2021 12:26pm 04:49 Holiday health tips with naturopath Dr. Joyce Johnson Dr. Joyce Johnson joins Global News Morning Edmonton with some tips on how to recover from overeating and other indulgences of the holidays. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8470899/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8470899/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?