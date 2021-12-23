Global News Morning Montreal December 23 2021 8:41am 04:33 Chatting with Mrs. Claus The Portable North Pole app gives children around the world an opportunity to speak to Santa himself. This year, users can also speak to Mrs. Claus. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8470396/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8470396/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?