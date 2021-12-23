Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
December 23 2021 8:41am
04:33

Chatting with Mrs. Claus

The Portable North Pole app gives children around the world an opportunity to speak to Santa himself. This year, users can also speak to Mrs. Claus. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more.

Advertisement

Video Home