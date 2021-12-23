Global News at 11 BC December 23 2021 1:29am 01:42 Businesses changing how they do business amid new COVID restrictions One Surrey pub has decided to ditch the traditional New Year’s party and is working around the rules to ring in 2022, and they likely won’t be alone. Aaron McArthur reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8470200/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8470200/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?