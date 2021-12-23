Menu

Global News at 11 BC
December 23 2021 1:29am
01:42

Businesses changing how they do business amid new COVID restrictions

One Surrey pub has decided to ditch the traditional New Year’s party and is working around the rules to ring in 2022, and they likely won’t be alone. Aaron McArthur reports.

