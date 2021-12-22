Menu

December 22 2021 11:39am
05:34

Health Matters: What you should know if you test positive for COVID-19

Global BC Medical Contributor Dr. Birinder Narang discusses what steps you should take if you test positive for COVID-19, and what to do if your symptoms get worse.

