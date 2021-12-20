Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
close contacts
December 20 2021 10:31pm
00:25

Manitoba stops identifying most close contacts as COVID-19 infections surge

Manitoba continued to see surging COVID-19 infections on Monday as it ended its role in notifying most close contacts.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.