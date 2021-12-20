Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 20 2021 9:36pm
02:05

Coquihalla Highway reopens to essential traffic, weeks ahead of schedule

Five weeks after large sections of the Coquihalla were damaged or destroyed in heavy flooding, the vital highway has been reopened to essential traffic. John Hua reports.

