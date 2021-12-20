Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Abuse
December 20 2021 8:35pm
00:52

Doctors Manitoba says physicians facing abuse, mistreatment

Doctors Manitoba says physician abuse and mistreatment is driving burnout and forcing some to consider leaving the profession.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.