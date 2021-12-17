Global News Morning Halifax December 17 2021 6:25am 02:45 Feed Nova Scotia discusses Holiday Food Drive We catch up with Karen Theriault with Feed Nova Scotia to find out more about the Holiday Food Drive and why this year’s fundraiser is more important than ever. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458629/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458629/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?