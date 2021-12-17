Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
December 17 2021 6:25am
02:45

Feed Nova Scotia discusses Holiday Food Drive

We catch up with Karen Theriault with Feed Nova Scotia to find out more about the Holiday Food Drive and why this year’s fundraiser is more important than ever.

