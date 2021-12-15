Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 15 2021 8:36pm
02:17

UBC engineers release report into November flooding disaster

UBC engineering researchers have released the first report into November’s disastrous floods and landslides, and how to potentially avoid more damage in the future. Ted Chernecki reports.

Advertisement

Video Home