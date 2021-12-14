Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
December 14 2021 2:23pm
02:15

Parking ban issued for Edmonton amid heavy snowfall

A citywide Phase 1 parking ban will come into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It comes after overnight snow blanketed the Edmonton area. Kim Smith has the details.

