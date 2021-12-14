Global News at Noon Edmonton December 14 2021 2:23pm 02:15 Parking ban issued for Edmonton amid heavy snowfall A citywide Phase 1 parking ban will come into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It comes after overnight snow blanketed the Edmonton area. Kim Smith has the details. Phase 1 parking ban to come into effect in Edmonton Tuesday evening after overnight snowfall REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8450354/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8450354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?