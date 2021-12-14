Toronto detective details why they took time to release video of suspect in Sherman deaths
Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said Tuesday that the reason they took several years to release video footage of an individual they’re now calling a suspect in Barry and Honey Sherman’s 2017 deaths was because the “cost” to the investigation releasing it early on would have outweighed the benefit. He said after taking “exhaustive” steps to identify the suspect, it was now the “prudent time” to release the video in hopes of the public’s assistance.