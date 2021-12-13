Global News at Noon Toronto December 13 2021 12:06pm 02:00 Remembering former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman On Monday funeral services were held for Mel Lastman, who died at the age of 88. Among his many accomplishments the businessman turned politician was mayor of Toronto for six years. Erica Vella has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8446770/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8446770/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?