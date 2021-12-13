Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
December 13 2021 12:06pm
02:00

Remembering former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman

On Monday funeral services were held for Mel Lastman, who died at the age of 88. Among his many accomplishments the businessman turned politician was mayor of Toronto for six years. Erica Vella has more.

