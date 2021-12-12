Menu

Winnipeg Blue Bombers
December 12 2021 11:56pm
02:09

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson talks about winning the Grey Cup

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson talks to Global News after winning the Grey Cup on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

