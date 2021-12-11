Menu

Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
December 11 2021 7:21pm
04:36

Tips to spruce up home for guests

For 2021, most people will be able to safely entertain in their homes for the holiday season — the first time since the start of the pandemic. HGTV host, Jo Alcorn, shares some tips to liven up your house.

