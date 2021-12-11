Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton December 11 2021 7:21pm 04:36 Tips to spruce up home for guests For 2021, most people will be able to safely entertain in their homes for the holiday season — the first time since the start of the pandemic. HGTV host, Jo Alcorn, shares some tips to liven up your house. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8444099/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8444099/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?