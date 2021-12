The Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Watuth Nations announced Friday they were exploring the world’s first Indigenous-led bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The nations point to the success of their 2010 collaboration as the basis of their idea. Vancouver, Whistler, and the Canadian Olympic Committee also signed on to the exploratory talks. Neetu Garcha has the story.