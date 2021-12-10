The Morning Show: December 10

On today’s episode of The Morning Show: Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti is here with an Omicron checkup. Plus, Jillian Vanstone with the National Ballet of Canada returns to the stage for ‘The Nutcracker’ and Canadian Tony award-winner, David Alvarez, joins the show to talk about his role in the new ‘West Side Story’ remake. Make snack time a breeze with homemade chicken nuggets that include a healthy secret ingredient. We introduce you to an artist with down syndrome using her creativity to destigmatize her disability. Take a tour of North Carolina’s land of waterfalls.