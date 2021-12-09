Menu

December 9 2021 8:15pm
01:53

Edmontonians chipping away at ice-covered sidewalks

Instead of digging out of the snow like Edmontonians normally do, many were chipping away at ice-covered sidewalks. Chris Chacon caught up with people hard at work to uncover the pavement.

