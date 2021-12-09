Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 9 2021 6:11pm
01:26

Coast Guard swimmer opens up about water rescues

On Wednesday, members of the U.S. Coast Guard responded to an urgent call on the Niagara River, metres from the American falls. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Advertisement

Video Home